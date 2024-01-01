I pronostici di lunedì 1 gennaio: Premier League, Championship

I pronostici di lunedì 1 gennaio: Premier League senza soste, si gioca anche in Championship, League One e League Two.

Capodanno in compagnia dei campionati inglesi: c’è una sola partita di Premier League, in programma alle 21:00, con il Liverpool di Klopp favorito sul Newcastle in crisi di risultati nell’ultimo periodo e comunque disastroso in stagione nel rendimento in trasferta.

In Championship attese vittorie interne con almeno tre gol complessivi in Leicester-Huddersfield e Leeds United-Birmingham.

Pronostici altre partite

Tra le altre partite che promettono gol tra League One e League Two occhio in particolare a Derby County-Peterborough United, Charlton-Oxford United, Accrington Stanley-Salford City e Crawley-Swindon Town.

Pronostici: la scelta del Veggente

• Liverpool vincente in Liverpool-Newcastle, Premier League, ore 21:00

Vincenti

• Leicester (in Leicester-Huddersfield, Championship, ore 16:00)

• Leeds United (in Leeds United-Birmingham, Championship, ore 16:00)

• Bristol City o pareggio (in Bristol City-Millwall, Championship, ore 16:00)

• QPR o pareggio (in QPR-Cardiff, Championship, ore 16:00)

Le partite da almeno tre gol complessivi

• Leicester-Huddersfield, Championship, ore 16:00)

• Leeds United-Birmingham, Championship, ore 16:00)

• Accrington Stanley-Salford City, League Two, ore 16:00)

Le partite da almeno un gol per squadra

• Derby County-Peterborough United, League One, ore 16:00)

• Charlton-Oxford United, League One, ore 16:00)

• Crawley-Swindon Town, League Two, ore 16:00)

Il “clamoroso”

Liverpool vincente e almeno un gol per squadra (in Liverpool-Newcastle, Premier League, ore 21:00)