I pronostici di lunedì 1 gennaio: Premier League, Championship

I pronostici di lunedì 1 gennaio: Premier League senza soste, si gioca anche in Championship, League One e League Two.
Capodanno in compagnia dei campionati inglesi: c’è una sola partita di Premier League, in programma alle 21:00, con il Liverpool di Klopp favorito sul Newcastle in crisi di risultati nell’ultimo periodo e comunque disastroso in stagione nel rendimento in trasferta.
In Championship attese vittorie interne con almeno tre gol complessivi in Leicester-Huddersfield e Leeds United-Birmingham.
Pronostici altre partite
Tra le altre partite che promettono gol tra League One e League Two occhio in particolare a Derby County-Peterborough United, Charlton-Oxford United, Accrington Stanley-Salford City e Crawley-Swindon Town.
Pronostici: la scelta del Veggente
• Liverpool vincente in Liverpool-Newcastle, Premier League, ore 21:00
Vincenti
• Leicester (in Leicester-Huddersfield, Championship, ore 16:00)
• Leeds United (in Leeds United-Birmingham, Championship, ore 16:00)
• Bristol City o pareggio (in Bristol City-Millwall, Championship, ore 16:00)
• QPR o pareggio (in QPR-Cardiff, Championship, ore 16:00)
Le partite da almeno tre gol complessivi
• Leicester-Huddersfield, Championship, ore 16:00)
• Leeds United-Birmingham, Championship, ore 16:00)
• Accrington Stanley-Salford City, League Two, ore 16:00)
Le partite da almeno un gol per squadra
• Derby County-Peterborough United, League One, ore 16:00)
• Charlton-Oxford United, League One, ore 16:00)
• Crawley-Swindon Town, League Two, ore 16:00)
Il “clamoroso”
Liverpool vincente e almeno un gol per squadra (in Liverpool-Newcastle, Premier League, ore 21:00)